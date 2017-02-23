INDIANAPOLIS — What you know about recruiting and hiring new employees is wrong, Mike Agugliaro, Gold Medal Service, East Brunswick, New Jersey, told a packed house of contractors attending the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show here. Agugliaro is also the founder of CEO Warrior and CONTRACTOR’s latest Contractor of the Year. Popular Now2017 Work Trucks â€” More power, new concepts, increased efficienciesSolar ChoicesWhy expansion tanks need to be ...