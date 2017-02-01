MARIETTA, GA. — The Wrench Group (“Wrench”), a national leader in home maintenance and repair services specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services announced today the acquisition of Baker Brothers in a deal aimed at expanding its presence in the Dallas market. Baker Brothers represents the first acquisition for Wrench since its formation in March, 2016.

Baker Brothers will continue to operate under its current brand and will report to Alan O’Neill, Texas Regional CEO. The acquisition will benefit the combined company’s customers and employees alike by delivering consistently high levels of quality and service.



“This acquisition is not only important to us geographically, but is also consistent with our long-term plan to partner with high quality companies that deliver exceptional service to their customers” said Wrench CEO, Ken Haines.



Haines continued, “This new partnership strengthens our Texas presence significantly. Baker Brothers is a heritage brand, serving the Metroplex since 1945 and is currently a trusted resource for thousands of homeowners and businesses. Baker Brothers President, Jimmy Dale will continue to oversee the flourishing 71-year old organization”.



“The entire Baker Brothers team is thrilled to be joining The Wrench Group, an organization which shares our commitment to customer and employee satisfaction, and we look forward to partnering with the team on the next phase of our growth” said Jimmie Dale, President of Baker Brothers.