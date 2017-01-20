World Vision hosted the 17th Annual Crystal Vision Awards Breakfast at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida, during the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). For the past 16 years, the Crystal Vision Awards have given World Vision a chance to honor companies and individuals who support its Storehouse of World Vision, which distributes excess building materials inventory donated by manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers to low-income families to improve housing and community facilities for low-income families.

2017 Award Winners

Jim Gretina, director of retail field sales for Kohler Company, was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, given to an individual who shows exceptional support for the Crystal Vision Event and participates annually in the Storehouse. Gretina actively promotes the program to those in the industry and helps engage new companies. He consistently helps open doors to product donations and participation by key industry leaders.

CertainTeed, a manufacturing company that supports World Vision’s Storehouse program with consistent and significant product donations, received this year’s Crystal Vision Award. Tom Smith, president of CertainTeed’s roofing division, accepted the award on behalf of the company. Since beginning its participation by donating roofing shingles in May 2012, CertainTeed has proven to be a steady promoter and participant in the Crystal Vision event. Not only has CertainTeed supplied roofing shingles, the company has given $10,000 per year to reach families suffering from natural disasters and to enable the Storehouse to provide school supplies and programs to help children throughout the country.

Both Elkay and Mansfield received this year’s Partnership Award. Both organizations consistently partner with the World Vision Storehouse to promote the Crystal Vision event and have donated much-needed sanitary ware products to the storehouse. Both of these companies have certainly honored their commitment to the Storehouse.

David Kohler, president and CEO of Kohler Company, was this year’s keynote speaker. He began at Kohler working on the front lines in every manufacturing division, and rejoined the company in 1993 – after working at Dayton Hudson Corporation – as director of fixtures marketing. Since then and leading up to his present position, Kohler has served in several progressive roles such as vice president of sales; sector president, K&B Group; and executive vice president.

Barbara C. Higgens, PMI CEO/Executive Director, was the master of ceremonies at the awards breakfast.