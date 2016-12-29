EASTON, MD — The Whalen Company is delighted to announce the hiring of Dennis Kloster to the role of Vice President of Operations.

In his new role, Kloster will be optimizing the existing manufacturing operations and working with Tony Landers, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, to streamline the internal processes from the initial sale to shipping.

Kloster comes to The Whalen Company with over three decades in the HVAC industry. Prior to serving as President of DK consulting, Kloster was the president of International Environmental Corporation for eight years. Kloster obtained a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Polytechnic and obtained an MBA from the University of Rochester. He has held positions at Carrier, York, Familian Northwest, Nordyne and StrionAir.

“I’m excited to bring my HVAC experience to the Whalen team, especially at a time when the company is rapidly expanding and adding even more products,” Kloster said. “Whalen has an excellent team assembled and this is a great opportunity to be part of a growing company.”

“Dennis brings over 35 years of HVAC experience to Whalen” said Craig Wanner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Whalen. “As we begin to offer new products and expand our manufacturing capabilities, his leadership will be instrumental in our success. We are thrilled to have him on board and part of the Whalen Family.”