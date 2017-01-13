BROOMFIELD, CO — Viega LLC announces the promotion of Scott Rea to regional sales manager, responsible for the Pacific Northwest region.

In this position, Rea replaces Matt Bohmer, who was recently appointed to lead Viega’s newly created Great Plains Region. Rea will lead a seasoned team whose mandate is to continue the development of traditional markets, while facilitating entry into new markets such as the marine and industrial sectors.

Rea has more than 17 years in the plumbing and heating industry. Prior to being promoted to his current position, he worked as a district sales manager in the Pacific Northwest region, based in the Seattle metro area. Before joining Viega, Rea worked in the manufacturer’s representative agency business, representing a variety of plumbing and heating products to the contracting and engineering communities in northwest Washington.

“Scott’s experience in managing a wide portfolio of products to customers all throughout the value chain has enabled him to quickly determine priorities and hone in on needs-based solutions best suited to the circumstances,” said Mark Evans, director of sales, North America, Viega. “This ability will allow him to gain effectiveness quickly, thus maintaining the phenomenal growth we have seen in this market in recent years.”

Rea lives in Lake Stevens, Wash. with his partner, Bonni. In his spare time he enjoys skiing, golfing and boating.