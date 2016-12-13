BROOMFIELD, CO — Viega LLC appoints Matt Bohmer as regional sales manager for the newly created Great Plains region.

In this position, Bohmer’s responsibilities include developing, implementing and managing Viega’s sales strategies throughout the Great Plains region which encompasses the central Midwestern states.



Bohmer has more than 25 years of experience in the plumbing and heating industry. Prior to this appointment, Bohmer led Viega’s Pacific Northwest Region since 2008. Bohmer joined Viega in 2004 as a district sales manager in the same region, based in Montana. Before joining Viega, Bohmer worked in the wholesale supply sector where he held a variety of progressive positions in sales and management with a leading plumbing and heating wholesaler based in the Pacific Northwest.



“Having had prior responsibility for some of the territory within this new region, the relationships Matt formed in that time will assist him as he leads us forward into 2017 and beyond,” said Mark Evans, director of sales, North America, Viega. “The combination of Matt’s relationships, prior management experience and his first-hand, on-the-ground knowledge of the customer base in this new region will allow him, and his team, to enhance our service levels and deliver results from day one.”



Creating the new Great Plains region, with its commensurate increase in coverage, presents significant sales growth opportunities, both for Viega and its distributors located in key markets throughout the Midwest.



Bohmer is active in many industry organizations including MCAA. Outside of work, he enjoys snowmobiling, boating and rafting, which are interests that he shares with his wife and two daughters.