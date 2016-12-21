Mike Agugliaro, founder of the home service business coaching company CEO Warrior, and co-owner of New Jersey-based $28 million residential service company, Gold Medal Service, has named speaker, author and president of Winstar Home Services, Talbot Watkins, as the 2016 Warrior of the Year. With this award, Agugliaro gives recognition to exceptional home service business owners who are a part of the CEO Warrior program and have demonstrated remarkable business and personal growth in the last year.

“The CEO Warriors nominated Talbot because he has achieved amazing results in his personal life, he leads by example, and because he serves others every single day,” said Agugliaro. “He is a game changer in his industry and has taken his company to the next level by embracing the CEO Warrior principals of confidence, consistency and commitment.”

Watkins founded his Baltimore-based residential electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning service business, Winstar Home Services, in 2001 with a single van and tool bag. By the end of his first year in business, Watkins had two vans and three employees to meet the growing demands of his business. Within 15 years, he grew his company to more than 100 employees, but his desire to achieve another level of success with his business and personal life had him searching for something more. In November of 2015, Watkins discovered CEO Warrior, and in a little over a year in the program, he has now been recognized with the highest possible achievement in the Warrior movement.

“The recognition is nice,” said Watkins. “But the reward of being in the CEO Warrior group is much greater than any plaque on the wall. Because of CEO Warrior I have been able to condense my time in learning and grow at a phenomenal rate, both professionally and personally. I now have a lot of different tools I didn’t have before, and because of the Warrior movement I am a better business leader, but more importantly I am a better father, husband and friend.”

Talbot grew his business Winstar Home Services substantially in 2016. Winstar increased overall revenue by 25 percent, while at the same time increasing gross profit dollars by 36 percent and net profit by 20 percent.

“I think and execute at such a higher level now than I did before joining CEO Warrior,” said Watkins. “I can’t thank Mike Agugliaro and Rob Zadotti of CEO Warrior enough for what they’ve done for me.”

CEO Warrior consists of more than 125 CEOs in four different countries: USA, Canada, Australia, and Bermuda (UK). To find out more about CEO Warrior events and its network of master coaches, visit www.CEOWARRIOR.com.

To learn more about Winstar Home Services, visit http://www.callwinstar.com/.