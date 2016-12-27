BURR RIDGE, IL -- Weil-McLain has named Stefan Brosick as vice president and general manager, based at the company’s Burr Ridge, Ill., location. The general manager position is new to Weil-McLain and was created to accelerate integration and execution of the company’s sales, channel management, and product development strategies to fuel future growth.

“Stefan’s experience in leading teams through change, demonstrated strategy implementation skills, and strong focus on the evolving needs of our customers will be invaluable as we accelerate our investment and growth in the high efficiency residential and commercial markets,” said John Swann, president of Weil-McLain.

Brosick joins Weil-McLain with significant leadership experience at companies such as Doosan Infracore and Ingersoll Rand. Most recently, Brosick was the vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas and Europe of Sullair, based in Illinois. During his career, Brosick and his family have embraced a number of career opportunities including expatriate assignments in Korea, Norway, Belgium and Ireland.

Brosick has Bachelor’s Degrees with concentrations in history and biology from Bellarmine University. He also has an International Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.