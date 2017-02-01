GLENDALE, CA — ServiceTitan today announced the launch of ServiceTitan Marketplace--an online directory that partners and integrated software home services providers can use to accelerate business growth. Partners on the Marketplace include brand names like Customer Lobby, GreenSky, Nexstar Network, The New Flat Rate and TomTom, with more in the works. This is an industry game changer for residential plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies to explore best-in-class services and easily add on integrations to make ServiceTitan even better.

“Contractors have to invest a significant amount of time and effort in order to fully adopt and use the products and services that vendors offer in this industry,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “Businesses have to manage disparate tools, and often waste time trying to bridge the gaps between various services. The ServiceTitan Marketplace eliminates the additional time and effort by allowing vendors to integrate their products and services with ServiceTitan so customers can easily plug and play.”



ServiceTitan is a powerful platform combining call booking, scheduling, dispatch, mobile field services, invoicing, payroll, accounting, and reporting. With the new ServiceTitan Marketplace, customers can get access to the products and services offered throughout the business lifecycle and learn about solutions they haven’t heard of before. For example, customers looking for a financing solution can explore the financing category, select the best option for their business, and enable the integration on ServiceTitan. This simple process has helped many business owners scale operations and drive business growth.



ServiceTitan connects technologies via APIs, or Application Programming Interfaces, to create a seamless integration experience. This means anyone--whether they are a business or independent software developer--who shares the same goal of improving the home services industry with ServiceTitan--can integrate directly or package their services to offer on ServiceTitan Marketplace.



ServiceTitan is the preferred software for franchise systems Mr. Rooter®, Mr. Electric®, and Aire Serv®, as well as best practice organizations Nexstar Network™, QSC®, Service Nation Alliance®, and Service Roundtable®. Businesses of any size can effortlessly measure revenue by job, call conversions, technician field sales, and customer satisfaction in real time.



For more information on ServiceTitan’s Marketplace, visit https://marketplace.servicetitan.com/.