SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Rescue Rooter of Salt Lake City, a network branch of American Residential Services (ARS) in Memphis, Tenn., donated over $17,500 in products and services to David Gardner, a Salt Lake City veteran. The ARS employees, in conjunction with several local vendors, were able to fix the pipe burst for Gardner at no charge.

The team at ARS reached out to several willing vendors whom also leant their support, including Staker Parson’s, Pro Pipe, Peterson Supply, Asphalt Masters, Wasatch Barricades and Springville City.

“Mr. Gardner has expressed numerous times how grateful he is for all that we are doing,” says Tracy Nevin, General Manager of Rescue Rooter of Salt Lake City. “This makes our Salt Lake City team feel incredibly proud to be able to help and honor a well deserving veteran and his family.”

Donating to a veteran in need is part of a company-wide initiative for ARS and its branches nationwide. The program, called ARS Cares, is aimed at donating a HVAC system or water heater to a veteran in need. “It is a privilege to be able to serve those who have selflessly served our country,” says Dave Slott, ARS Co-CEO.

ARS will be working in targeted markets alongside specific veterans’ services agencies in order to complete this project. In addition to giving away HVAC and water heater equipment and installation, ARS employees in every branch across the country will be engaging in volunteer and civic opportunities geared towards veterans’ services.