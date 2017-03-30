DALLAS, TX – TDIndustries has been named #11 on People magazine’s first-ever “Companies That Care” list. The list, which includes 50 companies from across the country, honors organizations with 1,000 or more employees that show extraordinary compassion for their employees, their communities, and the environment, as well as being military friendly and embracing diversity.

TD was specifically acknowledged for its commitment to diversity and for its community service in each of its markets. The article highlights TD’s efforts to offer bi-lingual options in communications with Partners and also discusses the LaGente (Latino Ambassadors Group: Elevating New Leaders Through Education & Empowerment) group and its mission.

“It’s wonderful to be among such great companies in People’s ‘Companies That Care’ list,” says Harold MacDowell, CEO of TDIndustries. “TD is definitely a ‘company that cares’ – it is ingrained in our Core Values and in the work we do for our clients and in service to the communities in which we live. I’m proud of our Partners and all they do to support our Servant Leadership culture.”

To see the full list of People magazine’s “Companies That Care.” click here. TDIndustries is featured in a piece about companies supporting diversity on People’s website.