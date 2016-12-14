EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — More than 80 service business owners gathered at Gold Medal Service in East Brunswick, New Jersey last week for a four-day leadership event hosted by Mike Agugliaro, business mentoring and coaching service, CEO Warrior.

Home service business owners from around the country converged for four intensive days of business management and personal coaching sessions. The event featured a combination of leadership skills to motivate, build trust and enhance communication, proven business strategies to market their business and personal empowerment exercises that gave the attendees the keys to face their fears and transform their personal and professional lives.

"I took a struggling two person business and turned it into an over $28 million a year business," said Agugliaro. "The path to success for me was not easy or quick, it took 10 years of trial and error with different methods. It is my mission to help service business owners forge their own path to success in both their professional and business lives."

The attendees participated in a wide range of interactive sessions and exercises designed to challenge limiting beliefs, shift mindsets and unleash confidence to break through the barriers that have been holding them back. These empowering sessions included a 1200 degree fire walk that attendees walked across to instill immense self-belief, overcome fears and end self-doubt. A strongest in the room exercise where the participants held a concrete paver block over their heads for as long as they could to demonstrate that the mind is stronger than the body and just when they think they can’t do anymore, their inner warrior kicks in to push them harder.

The event also included Gold Medal Service’s proven marketing strategies that will enable the service business owners to take their businesses to the next level in 2017.



The next major CEO Warrior event – Warrior Fast Track Academy – will take place February 7 – 10, 2017 and is open to service business owners who are ready to make more money, have more free time and hire more (and better) employees. Registration is limited to a small group of attendees, so interested business owners are encouraged to register soon: https://ceowarrior.com/warrior-fast-track-academy/

To find out more about CEO Warrior events and Mike Agugliaro's other business mastery offerings, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.