ORLANDO, FL — Award-winning Orlando-based Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc. is proudly celebrating its 25th year in business. From its humble beginnings as a three-person firm in 1992, founders Todd and Shelly Morgan have built a powerhouse now ranking among the Inc. 5000 and Florida’s largest mechanical and plumbing contractors. Also, for the second consecutive year, CES won the Second Place Award in the Large Business Category in Bright House Networks’ 2016 Regional Business Awards in Greater Orlando. In addition, CES was named for the seventh straight year among Orlando Business Journal’s 2016 Best Places to Work, plus OBJ’s Fast 50 fastest-growing companies and Golden 100 top privately-held companies.

With estimated 2016 revenues approaching $50 million, and more than 280 dedicated team members, the Morgans further strengthened their organization with recent hirings and promotions in key top management positions including COO, CFO and Safety Director. The company also has branch operations in Tampa, Miami and Gainesville, Fla.

Led by Todd Morgan, P.E., a 2014 CEO of the Year honoree by Orlando Business Journal, CES has long distinguished itself as a recognized industry leader. A full-service Design-Build-Maintain Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor, CES self-performs a full range of advanced HVACR commercial and industrial services including mechanical engineering design and construction, plumbing, building automation, special effects, indoor air quality (IAQ), preventive maintenance and systems repairs throughout Florida.



Among the most notable of the accolades, according to Todd Morgan, are the countless ABC Excellence in Construction Awards the company has won. In 2016, for example, CES received three Eagle Awards for outstanding HVAC work at Disney’s Hollywood Studios® Sound Stage, the NBC Media Lab at Universal Studios, and the FedEx Ground Package Distribution Center. Also, CES received Awards of Merit for its HVAC work at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas and plumbing work at the FedEx facility.



In marking the latest achievements, Morgan said, “CES’s recent awards are a testament to our 280-plus team members who each and every day deliver ‘Relationship Based, Performance Driven’ solutions.”



Remarkably, the Morgans started the company on a shoestring in 1992 with only $10,000 in paid-in capital and no line of credit. Cash flow was a daily challenge as CES’s first job totaled $135, but within two years CES was successfully handling a $1.8 million contract for a major theme park attraction!



The Morgans have often said that if they had not lived very frugally while delivering highly-successful projects, they might not have made it. Through perseverance, hard work and teamwork, a major milestone has been reached, and with it, a mutual resolve to further excel during the next 25 years and beyond!



The key to our success has been our ‘Relationship Based, Performance Driven culture. —Todd Morgan, P.E., Founder, President and CEO

At CES, pitching in for the common good is part of its culture, and in fact CES has always believed strongly in giving back to the community. On October 17, CES hosted its Annual Charity Golf Tournament for the tenth year and its third year benefiting Florida Hospital Cancer Institute. Todd and Shelly Morgan are longtime supporters of Florida Hospital and its Cancer Institute. CES’s charitable tournaments have raised over $150,000 benefiting Florida Hospital Cancer Institute, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Golden Rule Foundation, Kid’s House of Seminole, and the American Red Cross.



Firm believers in leading by example, CES co-founder and Corporate Secretary Shelly Morgan received Central Florida’s “Outstanding Philanthropist” Award presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2012. The high honor is awarded to an individual or family with a proven record of exceptional generosity, and who has demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable responsibility. It is the association’s stated belief that their recipients’ selflessness encourages others to assume philanthropic leadership roles, which is evidenced by CES’s dedicated team members. Similarly, CES co-founder Todd Morgan was named a 2014 CEO of the Year honoree by Orlando Business Journal for his outstanding business and civic leadership in improving the Central Florida community at large.



As a result, CES’s charitable works reflect a companywide mission that literally reshapes lives. As part of the company’s 2016 Red Bag Seminole Project, CES employees rallied together to collect and donate over 450 pounds of food in 37 red bags benefiting over 1,800 children in need at Seminole County Public Schools. Again in December, CES’s employees donated 646 poundsof canned food items to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and the Red Bag Seminole Project.



Under the Morgans’ leadership, CES’s vision and values will continue to endure for the betterment of its industry and the community. However they could not have done it alone, and they wish to thank their many valued clients, suppliers, vendors, employees and friends who have helped make it possible. Here’s to the next 25 years!