CLEVELAND, OH — Oatey Co., a leader in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Set-Rite Products Company. Set-Rite Products manufactures a patented toilet flange spacer system that can be used for both retrofit applications and new construction.



Set-Rite has been providing patented and UPC listed toilet mounting solutions to the DIY and professional plumbing community for over 10 years. Its toilet flange extender/spacer products accommodate all types of pipe connections and provide solutions to most toilet sealing and leveling issues.



"Set-Rite’s products provide an innovative solution for toilet installation challenges and are a great complement to Oatey’s current product offering," said Jeff Brown, Oatey Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our goal is to continue to provide value to our customers through the introduction of new and innovative products and Set-Rite is a great example of that."



Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Oatey distributes an array of more than 6,000 plumbing products. It’s stable of brands has built significant equity over the years and is leveraged to penetrate various market segments. Included are Hercules® plumbing chemicals, Cherne® underground and testing equipment, Dearborn® tubular and bath waste products, and Oatey® plumbing supplies.



Oatey Co. is the leading manufacturer of solvent cements, roof flashings, washing machine outlet boxes, air admittance valves, plumbing chemicals, wax bowl rings, and hundreds of other plumbing specialty products. Found in many residential and commercial applications, Oatey products have earned the trust of both plumbing professionals and consumers since 1916. Oatey Co. operates a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, backed by experienced and responsive technical service professionals. For more information, visit www.oatey.com.