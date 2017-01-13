SAINT PAUL, MN — Nexstar Network is pleased to announce the hiring of two new coaches and a staff accountant. Scott Brinkley was hired onto the coaching bench as a business coach, and Shane Rau has been promoted to accounting coach.

Shane Rau was formerly staff controller and accountant at Nexstar, and has worked with the company since 2012. In his new role, he will help members produce timely and accurate financial statements by establishing solid accounting and reporting practices.

“Accounting and financial knowledge is a part of our industry that could use more focus,” he said. “I look forward to helping bring awareness and education to this area.”

Director of Coaching Scott Pearson said Rau is a perfect fit for this role.

“Shane grew up on a South Dakota farm, so he knows the meaning of hard work,” Pearson said. “Couple that with his experience at Nexstar, and that makes for an awesome accounting coach!”

Scott Brinkley was formerly a Nexstar member and has worked in the plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical industry for more than 23 years. He’s excited to take his mastery of business to the Nexstar membership.

“No matter what the size of their company, I’ll help members find opportunity and help them take it to the next level,” he said.

Pearson said he is looking forward to the vast experience and energy Brinkley will bring to the coaching staff at Nexstar.

Angel Braaten will take on parts of Rau’s former role as Nexstar’s new staff accountant. Braaten comes to Nexstar from one of the Radisson Hotels, where she worked as finance manager.

Brinkley and Braaten join a team of 37 dedicated coaches, trainers and support staff who work with plumbing, HVAC and electrical residential service contractors to help them improve their businesses.