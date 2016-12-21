SAINT PAUL, MN — Nexstar Network is excited to announce the results of its annual Employee Engagement Survey. Nearly 240 plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical contractors across North America participated in the annual online survey, conducted for Nexstar by Aon Hewitt using Modern Survey. The survey was conducted between March 8 and April 22, 2016.

According to survey responses from employees of Nexstar member companies (see Item 1), Nexstar contractors achieved an engagement index of 80 percent favorable, compared with a 62 percent favorable score for the U.S. workforce.

According to Modern Survey, the Employee Engagement Index measures the “degree to which employees are psychologically invested in the organization and motivated to contribute to its success.” The index score is the average rating across five index items.

“Time and again, Nexstar members prove they are exceptional employers,” said Jack Tester, Nexstar president and CEO. “It takes commitment to offer great benefits, professional training, career advancement opportunities and a stable, well-paying job to their teams, and we acknowledge their efforts.”

These Nexstar member companies are the top 10 performing members in this year’s survey:

Advanced Home Services, Owners: Kip and Angie Salas, Rigby, ID

Any Hour Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Air, Owners: Wyatt Hepworth and Jeremy Hansen, Orem, UT

Beacon Electrical Services, Inc., Owner: Bob Hanifin, Manassas, VA

Bruce Solomon Plumbing, Heating & Air, Owners: Bruce and Marlene Solomon, Reisterstown, MD

Clover Electric, Owner: Joe and Jill Talty, Chagrin Falls, OH

Lazer Electric & Plumbing, Owners: Jeremy Swanson and Bob Kamin, Des Moines, IA

Lon Lockwood Electric, Inc., Owners: Heather and Lon Lockwood, Webster, NY

Mainstream Electric, Heating, & Cooling, Owners: Todd and Elaine Damschen, Post Falls, ID

Mike Graham Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., Owner: Mike Graham, Burkburnett, TX

Pipe Wrench Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Owner: Tom Cambron, Knoxville, TN

Any Hour Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Air, owned by Wyatt Hepworth and Jeremy Hansen and located in Orem, UT, was recognized by Nexstar as the recipient of the 2016 Employee Engagement MVP award. This award was presented at Nexstar’s Super Meeting in San Diego for Any Hour’s exceptional efforts in becoming a top employer and place to work.

Aon Hewitt with Modern Survey, the third-party vendor Nexstar uses to implement its annual survey, provides employee surveys and talent analytics. Nexstar Network offers employee engagement, financial and customer service surveys to its members on an annual basis. Nexstar believes these provide invaluable information for the overall success of any company.