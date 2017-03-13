ATLANTA, GA — The New Flat Rate, a leading provider of menu pricing for residential home service companies, is hosting a seminar at the Hilton Garden Inn, Atlanta Airport, on Wednesday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., aimed at giving HVAC, plumbing and electrical service company owners the tools they need to run a profitable, debt-free business.

“Plumbers, HVAC and electrical technicians and business owners are a part of the unheralded backbone of our society,” said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate and keynote speaker at the event. “A lot of them have the technical know-how to do great work for home owners, but not all of them have the business experience needed to get out of debt and make a profit. That’s why we’re hosting this seminar. We want to help simplify the sales process for home service companies so that they can provide exactly what the home owner needs without the pressures usually associated with selling.”



The Major League for a Day seminar is designed to teach home service company owners how to grow their revenue, get out of debt, uncover hidden business obstacles and take an in-depth look at how The New Flat Rate pricing system works.



“Traditional flat rate pricing gives the customer one option and forces them to take it or leave it,” said Koop. “This results in a lot of unhappy home owners and low volume sales. The New Flat Rate pricing system removes the stress of selling from the contractor or technician, so they can concentrate on the job at hand. It also gives the home owner more choices as they can choose the level of service that matches their budget. It successfully secures business while removing the awkwardness surrounding pricing. It really is a win for the customer, the technician and the business owner.”



Matt Koop, vice president of training and implementation for The New Flat Rate, and Dr. Kerry Webb, a business coach for Service Excellence Training and full time MBA professor, will also be speaking at the event.



“If you’re ready for a life changing experience,” said Koop, “or if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to run your home service business with more money and less debt, then this is the seminar for you.”



The Hilton Garden Inn, Atlanta Airport, is located at 2301 Sullivan Rd., Atlanta, GA 30337.



To sign up for the seminar, visit www.tnfrmajorleague.com or email melissa@menupricing.com for more information.