ST. LOUIS — Asif Kadiani, P.E., CEM, GBE, LEED AP, has joined Murphy Company as senior engineer, design-build. The announcement was made by Mark Bengard, P.E., senior vice president, sales and pre-construction for the mechanical engineering and contracting firm.

[CHARTBEAT:3"

A registered professional engineer in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Oklahoma, Kadiani also is a certified energy manager, a green building engineer, and a LEED accredited professional. He is a member of the editorial advisory board for HPAC Magazine and is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

Kadiani holds an MBA from Eastern Illinois University. He earned his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Bombay, both in Bombay, India. He also took pre-engineering coursework at the University of Bombay.

Since 1993, Kadiani has worked on major projects in higher education, K-12 education, municipal and government, healthcare, military, data centers, research, communications, transportation and commercial facilities throughout the Midwest.

“We are delighted to welcome Asif to the Murphy team,” said Bengard. “His expertise in the design and analyses of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, building automation, fire protection and plumbing systems fits nicely with both our service platforms and the markets we serve. His experience supervising project teams also is very helpful.”