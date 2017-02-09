ST. LOUIS –Murphy Company has appointed Timothy H. Barton as vice president, industrial business development. The announcement was made by Joe Skiljan, vice president, heavy industrial for the mechanical engineering and contracting firm.

A 1992 graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Barton holds a bachelor’s degree in communications. For the past 18 years he was employed by Victaulic, the originator and innovator of grooved coupling technology, offering a variety of coupling sizes and styles for piping applications worldwide. He began his career there as a territory sales manager and, later, served as a power generation specialist, calling on power plants, technology providers, engineering firms, power plants, refineries and contractors in the Upper Midwest. Over the years he has been active in the Lignite Energy Council and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers).

“Tim has the in-depth knowledge of the industries and customers we serve,” said Skiljan. “His experience gives him a unique background to present our ability to integrate, design, fabricate and build mechanical systems for complex power and industrial facilities.”