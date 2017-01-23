CHESTERFIELD, MO — MiTek Industries, Inc. (“MiTek”), a diversified, global business supplying a wide range of engineered products; proprietary business management and design software; and automated equipment to the construction and industrial markets announced today that it has acquired Wrightsoft Corporation (“Wrightsoft”). Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Wrightsoft is the market pioneer and leading provider of software for residential and commercial energy code compliance and HVAC system design.

“I’m thrilled with the acquisition of Wrightsoft, as this expands our technology leadership into a new area of residential and commercial construction for MiTek: energy load calculation and HVAC system design,” stated Tom Manenti, Executive Chairman of MiTek. “Aligned with our current software platforms, Wrightsoft will provide MiTek a new software extension into this essential aspect of residential and commercial construction. The resources MiTek brings to bear, coupled with Wrightsoft’s deep industry relationships, unique expertise, and proprietary software, will provide unequalled capabilities and efficiencies to MiTek’s growing residential and commercial customer base.”

“We are delighted to welcome Bill Wright and his leadership team to the MiTek family, and we look forward to working with them to continue providing exemplary service to their customers and growing Wrightsoft’s business,” Manenti commented.

Bill Wright, founder and President of Wrightsoft added, “We have successfully partnered with MiTek for a number of years now, and I am excited Wrightsoft has joined the MiTek and Berkshire Hathaway family. MiTek’s values-based approach to leadership combined with its vision of providing unsurpassed, value-added technology to the global residential and commercial construction industry, make this a perfect fit for Wrightsoft and all its employees.”

About Wrightsoft

Founded in 1985, Wrightsoft provides Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA)-approved software that combines residential and commercial energy load calculation with design functionality in a single, proprietary program known as Right-Suite Universal®. This technology allows the HVAC contractor to properly calculate energy loads, accurately design and size HVAC systems, efficiently produce parts takeoff lists and proposals, and generate all necessary professional documentation and reports. Learn more: www.Wrightsoft.com

About MiTek

MiTek is a diversified global supplier of software, engineered products, services, and equipment to the residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors. MiTek Industries’ passion for its associates’ well-being, and its customers’ success, is the company’s hallmark. A Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B) since 2001, MiTek has operations in more than 40 countries on six continents. Learn more: www.MiTek-us.com and www.mii.com.