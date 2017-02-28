CANONSBURG, PA — ABM Franchising Group, LLC, a subsidiary of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced that Kleeberg Mechanical Services signed a franchise agreement to join its Linc Service franchise network. Kleeberg Mechanical Services is a leading provider of mechanical contracting in Ludlow, Mass., and Ballston Spa, New York.

Since 1999, Kleeberg Mechanical Services has provided a long list of solutions, such as building automation, HVAC duct fabrication, mechanical piping, specialty metal fabrication, and design build projects, to a range of clients in the commercial, industrial and retail markets.



“Linc Service is the next step in our journey of continuous improvement,” said Scott Cushman, President of Kleeberg Mechanical Services and Kleeberg Sheet Metal. “We are excited to be partners with a group who shares our values and is enthusiastic about promoting sales cultures.”



Headquartered in Ludlow, Mass., Kleeberg Mechanical Services’ parent company, Kleeberg Sheet Metal, first opened its doors in 1958, when it operated out of a two-car garage in Chicopee, Mass. The company experienced strong growth over the following 10 years by performing metal work on four skyscrapers in the City of Springfield skyline. By 1989, the company relocated to Ludlow, and has grown into a 100,000-square-foot facility. It formed Kleeberg Mechanical Services to expand the range of solutions it offered, and to provide stronger customer service and support.



“It is our goal to grow our service department in the Western Massachusetts and New York Capital regions exponentially in volume and quality,” Cushman said. “Our success has always come from the character of the people we choose to employ and the quality of our business partners we collaborate with. We have three simple core values – teamwork, leadership development and customer service.”



Kleeberg Mechanical Services currently employs 180, but has made plans to expand its workforce since joining Linc Service in November. The company also plans to offer Guaranteed Maintenance Contracts to its clients.



ABM Franchising Group offers two franchise brands, Linc Service and TEGG, which deliver preventive maintenance solutions to commercial and industrial buildings. Linc Service specializes in mechanical service solutions, while TEGG offers electrical service solutions. Kleeberg Mechanical Services will operate under the Linc Service franchise brand.



“We are very pleased to welcome Kleeberg Mechanical Services to the Linc Service network and look forward to working with them,” said Bert Kendall, Senior Vice President of ABM Franchising Group, LLC. “I am confident that by incorporating Linc Service’s best practices, proven growth strategy and customized training in exclusive technologies and tools will help propel Kleeberg Mechanical Services to outstanding employee growth and client value.”