DALLAS, TX — Former TDIndustries CEO and Chairman of the Board Jack Lowe Jr. has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2016. His retirement comes after diligently serving 52 years at TDIndustries. Under Jack’s leadership, TDIndustries has developed into one of America’s premier mechanical construction and facility service companies.

Jack served as TD’s CEO from 1980 until 2004, when the Board named Harold MacDowell as his successor. He continued his leadership on the Board of Directors as its Chair through 2016.



“Jack has been in the Board meetings my entire career at TD,” says MacDowell. “He led the transformation of our Board over the last decade to be a powerful source of guidance and accountability for me, the owners, and all Partners of TD. He will be deeply missed by all of us. I look forward to continuing to build upon the deep foundation laid by Jack and his father.”



Paul Minton, president and chief executive officer of California Eastern Laboratories in Santa Clara, Calif., has been selected to succeed Jack in the role of Chair, effective January 1, 2017. Paul facilitated TDIndustries’ strategic planning from 1997-2007, then joined the Board of Directors in 2014. His experience extends beyond leadership of large corporations, having co-founded two start-up technology companies and serving as a strategy consultant for Cisco Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Johnson Controls, Hormel, TD and other firms.



“Being asked to serve TD in the role of Board Chair is a humbling opportunity,” says Minton. “I look forward to working alongside TD’s leadership team and Partners to build from TD’s strengths to an even brighter future.”