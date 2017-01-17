SCOTTSDALE, AZ — GPS Insight, a leading technology provider of GPS vehicle and asset tracking solutions for commercial and government fleets, announced today that it donated $200,496.75 in 2016 to 60 local and national charities and not-for-profits chosen by their customers and employees.

GPS Insight customers and employees suggested the charities that mean the most to them by posting their picks on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The fleet tracking company had a goal to donate $175,000 for the year, and because of the incredible response, they exceeded their goal by 15%. Every customer or employee that participated had a minimum of $250 and up to $5,656.75 donated to the charity they requested. A few of these 60 charities included Donate Life America, Habitat for Humanity, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Honor Flight Network, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.

See all 60 charities.

Rob Donat, Founder & CEO of GPS Insight stated, “This holiday season, GPS Insight is happy to finish its year-long tradition of giving back with another record year of charitable contributions, totaling over $200,000. We appreciate our customers’ and employees’ personal causes, and each year do what we can with a portion of our profits in order to help them succeed in their worthwhile goals.”