WOODRIDGE, IL –- Gerber, an industry leader in high performing and decorative plumbing fixtures, has released its newly refreshed Gerber Rewards Program for plumbing professionals.

After months of polling thousands of plumbers, builders and other industry professionals throughout the country, Gerber has expanded the program to make it more robust and easier to access and use.

The program was first introduced several years ago as a way to thank the plumbing trade for purchasing Gerber products and reward them for their loyalty. Today, the expanded program has incorporated many updated features and benefits into the platform and offers new elements including:

An updated online site with easy navigation

More prize options

A Visa gift card option for those preferring a cash equivalent

A mobile option for easy receipt upload from the field

“Plumbing partners are at the core of our brand,” says Katherine Riley, director of marketing for Gerber and its sister company Danze, Inc. “In speaking with plumbers across the country, we’ve learned more about what incentives motivate them and have value. Recognizing and rewarding loyalty is important to us and our plumber partners. Our business keeps successfully growing even after 85 years. We believe we should help those who are purchasing and installing our products be successful as well.”

The Gerber Rewards program for plumbing professionals is free and easy to join. Visit www.gerberrewards.com to learn more and register today.

For more information about the Gerber brand and product line visit www.gerberonline.com.