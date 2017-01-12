Fujitsu General America, Inc., based in Fairfield, NJ, has announced the hiring of Andrew (Andy) Armstrong as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Armstrong will lead the sales and marketing efforts of Fujitsu General’s heating and cooling business, including unitary products, split system heat pump and VRF systems, throughout North America. Armstrong will play an integral part in the introduction of unitary products in the second quarter of this year.



Armstrong comes to Fujitsu General America after a long tenure at Johnson Controls, Inc., where he served in several sales and marketing functions, most recently as Vice President Sales and Marketing, VRF/DFS where he was responsible for starting the VRF business in North America and he served on multiple teams including the Channel Management Team and the Global Commercial Leadership Council.



Armstrong has an MBA Degree in marketing from Bradley University in Peoria, IL and a Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, MO.



“We look forward to Andy’s leadership, and to the continued growth of our business in North America under his guidance,” said Matt Peterson, President and COO of Fujitsu General America. “Andy’s proven track record of growing business through successful sales and marketing programs will help support Fujitsu’s short term and long term growth strategies.”