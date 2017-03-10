NORWALK, CT -- EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses, has been ranked #2 among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in the engineering and construction industry by Fortune®. It is the 9th consecutive year EMCOR has been named to the top five of the list.

“It’s a tremendous honor for EMCOR Group, Inc. to be named for 9 years in a row as one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in the engineering and construction industry---and ranked #2 for 2017. It’s a reflection of our sustained growth and value in the marketplace,” stated Tony Guzzi, President and CEO, EMCOR Group, Inc. “This recognition reaffirmations the Company’s strategy of providing world-class services and maintaining a commitment to corporate social responsibility. The credit goes to the hard work and integrity of EMCOR’s 33,000 employees whose dedication to excellence has been the foundation of the Company’s success.”



Fortune’s annual list of the “World's Most Admired Companies” is selected through an in-depth survey of 680 companies from 28 countries. The survey asks key executives, directors, and analysts to rate companies within their own industry, considering factors such as financial stability, long-term investment value, management, social responsibility, total assets, quality of services, innovation and global relevance.

