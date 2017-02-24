WOODRIDGE, IL –- Danze and Gerber, both leaders in the decorative plumbing fixtures category, have announced the addition of Tony Favilla as vice president sales – branded products.

In this leadership role, Favilla will be responsible for guiding the internal sales team as well as the external manufacturer’s representatives for both Danze and Gerber brands. His focus will be to continue developing and implementing the sales strategy to drive revenue and market share across a range of vertical markets.

Prior to joining Danze and Gerber, Favilla held various senior roles in sales and marketing, most recently as vice president for Ward Manufacturing (a division of Hitachi Metals America).

Favilla’s 25-year tenure in the industry also includes notable positions at Apollo Valves, NIBCO, Inc. and Crane Company, where he worked closely with distributors, wholesalers, contractors and other plumbing professionals within a number of market segments.

Favilla is a proud veteran of the U.S Marine Corps. He attended the University of Notre Dame and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.