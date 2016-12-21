SAINT PAUL, MN — Nexstar Network is excited to announce the top performing member companies in customer satisfaction. Nearly 290 plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical contractors across North America participated in the annual online survey.

The Customer Satisfaction Survey was carried out by Nexstar’s strategic partner, ReviewBuzz, which collected data from all participating members between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2016. ReviewBuzz differentiates between surveys and reviews and does not include reviews as part of the results. The customers rank their experience on six items on a 1-5 scale, with 5 being the best.

The following companies garnered the top 10 average scores in customer satisfaction, achieving an at least a 4.9 or higher:

4 Star Plumbing Services, Owner: Ted Hasle, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Atomic Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, Owner: Jim Steinle, Virginia Beach, VA

Comfort Services Heating & Cooling, Owner: Adrian Stephenson, Garner, NC

Conditioned Air Solutions, Owner: Keith Lowe, Huntsville, AL

Dan Wood Company, Owner: Dan Wood, Portage, MI

Gibson’s Heating & Plumbing, Inc., Owner: Mark Gibson, Waterloo, IN

Honey’s Air & Solar, Owner: Ray Broman, Salida, CA

Parobek Plumbing, Owners: Charlie and Kelly Parobek, Bastrop, TX

Saddleback Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, Owner: Bill Chronister, Lake Forest, CA

Stewart Plumbing, Inc., Owner: Tim Stewart, Southaven, MS

Atomic Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, owned by Jim Steinle and located in Virginia Beach, VA, was recognized by Nexstar as the recipient of the 2016 Customer Satisfaction MVP award. This award was presented at Nexstar’s Super Meeting in San Diego for the company’s exceptional efforts in providing the best in customer satisfaction.

“Nexstar members provide the very best customer experience in this industry, and the members that ranked the highest are truly amazing service providers,” said Jack Tester, Nexstar President and CEO. “They not only provide safe repairs and installations, but also an outstanding service experience, from initial phone call to job completion.”

Customer experience and satisfaction are key elements of the industry and a critical part of a service provider’s growth and longevity. These companies were highly successful in providing the best during the customer experience, including scheduling convenience, courteous and respectful service, and a likelihood the customer would recommend the contractor to family and friends.

Nexstar Network offers employee engagement, financial and customer service surveys to its members on an annual basis. Nexstar believes these provide invaluable information for the overall success of any company.