Agugliaro was like many contractors — overworked, underpaid and ready to chuck it all. And then he had dual epiphanies. The things that he did and what he has accomplished since those two revelations a dozen years ago are why Mike Agugliaro, Gold Medal Service, East Brunswick, New Jersey, is our Contractor of the Year.

Read all about Mike Agugliaro's story in our full Contractor of the Year feature.