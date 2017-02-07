PISCATAWAY, N.J. ― Chris Brown has been named chief sales officer for LIXIL Americas, the business unit under which the American Standard, DXV and GROHE bath and kitchen brands operate.

In this position, Brown will be charged with managing the North American sales leadership team at LIXIL, serving to further expand the growing footprint of this global building and construction products manufacturer. He will direct all senior sales management team leaders, overseeing U.S., Canadian and Latin American retail and trade sales, and all e-commerce activities, reporting directly to LIXIL Americas CEO and President Steven Delarge.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience and demonstrated sales leadership abilities to this position, making him a tremendous asset for our organization,” said Delarge. “Under his leadership, our outstanding sales team will continue to create new value and advance the global reach of our multi-brand portfolio of innovative products to better serve our growing markets and build on our successes as a business.”

Brown brings over twenty years of broad distribution experience selling through both retail and wholesale channels, with a proven record in handling go-to-market evolutions, brand integrations, and systems changes. Prior to joining LIXIL, Brown served as senior vice president of sales for the exterior cladding division of Ply Gem Industries. This business unit experienced significant growth under his leadership, achieving the number one market share in the vinyl siding category during his tenure. Before his last role, Brown held various roles in sales brand management at Ply Gem and The Peachtree Companies, Inc.

“I am thrilled to join the LIXIL organization and leverage the synergies of these three iconic plumbing brands to help expand their sales network. The successful relationships that I have developed within the wholesale and retail trade channels will be invaluable as I work with the talented, dedicated team at LIXIL Americas to capitalize on new opportunities to provide plumbing solutions to our customers,” said Brown.

Brown holds a B.S. in Economics and History from Hampden-Sydney College.

For more information on this announcement, visit www.americanstandard.com.