EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Mike Agugliaro, co-owner of Gold Medal Service, a $30 million service business, and founder of CEO Warrior, a business mentoring and coaching for service business owners, will attend and present at ACCA’s 2017 conference and IE3 Expo, the Indoor Environment & Energy Expo. The three-day event will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 20-22.

Agugliaro will present “How to Secure More Business with Cross-Market Service Agreements” on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:30 a.m., room Hermitage B.

“Service agreements are nothing new; as contractors they are our bread and butter,” Agugliaro said. “But, what if there was a way to make them have a bigger impact on your bottom line while tapping into your current customer base? It's actually a real possibility for contractors who are in the plumbing, electrical, pest control, and even security market segments. This session will help boost businesses and begin creating a path toward that next level of success.”

Thousands of the country’s best HVAC and plumbing contractors will attend IE3 Expo to network, obtain valuable business growth knowledge, and access the newest in industry products and technologies.

For more information about The IE3 Show, visit IE3 show, or for more information on CEO Warrior, visit www.ceowarrior.com.