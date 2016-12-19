HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA — To meet continued and accelerating growth, California Faucets has recently expanded its operations to include a third manufacturing facility. The new building that opened on December 1, 2016 is located near the company’s current headquarters in Huntington Beach. Adding 20,000 square feet of additional space, the new facility will significantly boost production and warehousing capacity, thus enabling the company to scale up for anticipated future growth.

“We’ve been blessed with double digit growth since 2010, on the heels of the recession,” says Jeff Silverstein, California Faucets president and CEO, who notes that the added facility brings their operating space to more than 80,000 square feet. “We believe our upward momentum is due to our focus on bringing truly innovative products to market, as well as a company culture of award-winning customer service,” says Silverstein, who notes that superior customer service and fast delivery has been a hallmark of the company since its founding in 1988.

California Faucets’ innovation has earned accolades from a range of industry leaders. In addition to being honored twice by Interior Design magazine, including this year for its DAVOLI Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet, California Faucets was awarded the prestigious “Best of Year” (BoY) award by the magazine a record four times in the last seven years. The company has also received the Product Innovator Awards from Kitchen & Bath Business, most recently for its POETTO Culinary series in 2015. On the consumer magazine front, Better Homes & Gardens named ZeroDrain® among the year’s 30 Most Innovative Products in 2015.

Beyond the design community, the plumbing industry has also recognized the Huntington Beach-based company. Notably, the Decorative Plumbing Hardware Association (DPHA) has honored California Faucets multiple times. These include a Best Customer Service award in 2014, and Plumbing Product of the Year awards in 2013 and 2015 for StyleDrain® Tile and the Palomar Art Deco Tub Filler, respectively.