AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Water Heaters, provider of the AeroTherm™ Series Heat Pump Water Heater, has completed an agreement to acquire production assets from the heat pump water heater operations of GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company. This agreement will allow Bradford White to continue providing its customers with best-in-class heat pump water heaters.

Bradford White plans to relocate the acquired heat pump water heater manufacturing equipment to its Middleville, MI factory. While the process of decommissioning, moving, and recommissioning the equipment is expected to take several months, Bradford White will continue to fill customer orders for its 50- and 80-gallon AeroTherm™ Series products from its enhanced inventory position.

“GE Appliances has been an outstanding supplier to Bradford White for several years, and we believe that they built the best heat pump water heater products available in the industry. They met our quality and performance standards and like all of our other tank water heaters, they were built in the U.S.,” said Bruce Carnevale, Bradford White Corporation Executive VP and COO. “With GE Appliances’ announcement that they were exiting the business for this product, we saw the opportunity to acquire the assets and continue to be able to provide our customers with best-in-class heat pump water heaters and still build them in America.”

As part of the agreement, Bradford White will extend its high-level 24/7 customer support services to existing GeoSpring™ water heater owners.

Bradford White Corporation is a full line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company is headquartered in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI, Niles, MI, and Rochester, NH, and its Canadian sales and distribution operations in Mississauga, ON.