American Residential Services (ARS), a Memphis, Tenn. based, privately-held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, held the Great Garment Giveaway at Hope Church on January 21 for approximately 30 girls with special needs. The giveaway was to support local girls with special needs in finding dresses for “Night to Shine” and similar prom events.

ARS received a dress contribution from employee Frank Lamitina and his wife, Marina. The donation, totaling in over 3000 garments, was the facilitator for the Great Garment Giveaway, as many of the garments were prom-style dresses. Marina owned a boutique called Queen Grace in Florida before she was diagnosed with Lymphoma and had to relocate for treatment, thus forcing her to close her boutique. Rather than liquidating her retail, Marina and her husband donated their merchandise to ARS’ garment giveaway. Several charitable organizations are benefitting from this large donation, including Hope Church and its outreach programming. ARS partnered with Hope Church’s program for people with special needs, called Macky and Friends, and successfully donated over 500 dresses to women in need in the Memphis area.

“ARS is passionate about giving back to the community and we were very pleased to partner up with Hope Church to bring a smile to these young women’s faces,” says Chris Mellon, SVP and CMO of ARS/Rescue Rooter. “We are also fortunate to have people like the Lamitinas in our ARS family who are committed to serving others.”