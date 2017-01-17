TAMPA, FL — On January 20th and 21st, the ARS/Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest will be hosted at Berkeley Preparatory High School. The games will feature local teams Berkeley Prep, Oldsmar Christian, and Tampa Catholic on Friday, followed by Victory Rock, Tampa Prep, Windermere Prep, St. Petersburg, and Tampa Catholic on Saturdays. Each team will play another team from somewhere else in the country.

Friday January 20th at Berkeley Prep

5:00p Berkeley Prep vs. IMG

6:30p Oldsmar Christian vs. Huntington Prep (WV)

8:00p Tampa Catholic vs. West Oaks

Saturday January 21st at Berkeley Prep

12:00p Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Victory Rock

1:30p St. Benedict’s (NJ) vs. Tampa Prep

3:00p Berkeley Prep vs. Windermere Prep

4:30p Oak Hill (VA) vs. St. Petersburg

6:00p Montverde Academy vs. Tampa Catholic

“These games allow local kids to showcase their talent on a more national level,” says Travis Haddock, National Hoopfest CEO. Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway started the National Hoopfest concept with Travis Haddock in Memphis. As a Memphis native who was not afforded this kind of opportunity as a local high school basketball player, he is passionate about giving local players a chance to stand on out. “It gives the kids the opportunity to play very skilled teams they otherwise wouldn’t be able to play, and also get some scouting attention,” says Penny.

“The ARS management team members are all sports enthusiasts, but we also have a mission to give back to the community. This game is a platform to help young athletes showcase their talents. This is the sixth time we’re hosting National Hoopfest in Tampa and we’re anticipating a great turnout. We’re proud to be a part of this event,” says Chris Mellon, Sr. Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of ARS.

About National Hoopfest

National Hoopfest was established in 2011 as the Penny Hardaway Classic by Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway and Travis Haddock. The events are held currently in Memphis, Dallas, and Tampa. The 2014 and 2015 were televised on ESPN, as will the 2016 Memphis event. The 2015 game featuring Oak Hill Academy vs. Hamilton High School (Memphis, TN) was ESPN’s highest rated high school game of the year, reaching almost 6 Million viewers, and National Hoopfest tournaments are always regarded as one of the nation’s top national high school basketball events by MaxPreps and ESPN. Hoopfest continues to draw the best national and local high school talent as it have has over 100 D1 scholarship athletes participate in the event, including 5 NBA lottery picks. Proceeds have gone to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.