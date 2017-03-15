MEMPHIS, TN—American Residential Services (ARS), a Memphis, Tenn. based, privately-held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, has acquired the assets of HVAC of Lexington, dba Comfort Heating & Air. For over 19 years, this location has operated as a family-owned business in the greater Lexington area.

Mike Buckley, President of Comfort Heating & Air said, “In ARS, we have found a culture and a leadership team that embody the philosophies on which Comfort Heating and Air was founded and will allow us to take our service to our customers and employees to the next level,”

“We are honored and privileged to be partnering with this talented management team who shares ARS’ vision of delivering a best-in-class customer experience through industry leading employees while giving back to the communities we serve,” said Dave Slott, Co-Chief Executive Officer of ARS.

Don Karnes, Co-Chief Executive Officer of ARS added “We are very pleased to have Comfort Heating & Air join our ARS family. With this acquisition, ARS expands its presence into a new region increasing our reach across the United States to a total of 23 states.”