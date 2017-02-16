TINTON FALLS, NJ — A.J. Perri, a New Jersey based provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, donated over 3000 clothing items to Dress for Success® and guests of the Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, due to a generous contribution from an associate, Frank Lamitina. The total donation retail value of these 3,000 garments is approximately $390,000.

Lamitina’s wife, Marina, discovered she had Stage Four Lymphoma cancer while they were living in Florida, where she owned a women’s apparel company called Queen Grace. When the couple relocated to New Jersey so that Marina could receive treatment, they put her extensive inventory of garments into storage. Shortly after, Lamitina took a position at A.J. Perri. When A.J. Perri held a dress drive, Frank and Marina generously turned over all the garments to A.J. Perri, who facilitated the donation to both Dress for Success and guests of Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs.



Dress for Success affiliates in the following areas received 2500 items from the donation: Jersey City, NJ, Fort Myers, FL; Lantana, FL; Winter Park, FL; Miami, FL; and Tampa, FL. The garments included wrap dresses and women’s separates that range in size and are work-appropriate.



The remaining 500 dresses, that were formal garments, were donated to young women with special needs who are attending Night to Shine. This marquee event will be hosted by 375 churches in all 50 states and 11 countries simultaneously around the globe on February 10, 2017 and will celebrate 75,000 honored guests – all of whom will be crowned king or queen of the prom.



“A.J. Perri is passionate about giving back to the community, and we are honored to assist women in empowering themselves,” says Kevin Perri, President of A.J. Perri. “We are also fortunate to have people like the Lamitinas in our family who are committed to helping others. Frank is an outstanding associate with a generous heart. We are proud to have him on our A.J. Perri team.”



Since 1971 A.J. Perri has been serving New Jersey homeowners with years of experience and a national reputation for superior technical skills in heating, air conditioning, plumbing and indoor air quality systems. They service those in Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties. For more information, visit their website at www.ajperri.com.