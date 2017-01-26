NEW YORK, NY — ABM (NYSE:ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced that its ABM Technical Solutions group has acquired Mechanical Solutions, Inc., a provider of HVAC services, plumbing and building automation in the Dallas, TX area. The transaction was completed on December 1, 2016.

Mechanical Solutions, Inc. (MSI) has been providing high quality HVAC services and solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the Dallas/Fort Worth region for almost 20 years. MSI strengthens ABM’s suite of services with its line of specialty mechanical services, including technical chiller expertise, vibration analysis and testing, controls for building automation, and commercial plumbing service. By combining the existing operations of MSI and ABM in Dallas, ABM is better positioned to broaden existing vertical and geographic market offerings.

Paul Robinson, previous owner of MSI, will now serve as Vice President of Business Development for ABM Technical Solutions Group. Mr. Robinson was responsible for MSI’s growth since 1997 and has more than 30 years of experience in the facilities services market.

"We value ABM’s position in the marketplace and believe our skilled employees align with ABM’s high caliber team,” said Mr. Robinson. “We are confident that ABM will ensure a smooth transition for our employees, as well as our clients, facilitating uninterrupted service while expanding 'best-in-class' opportunities and solutions. I am proud of what the employees of Mechanical Solutions have built over the last 20 years and look forward to a thriving future for us all as part of ABM."

“MSI bolsters our technical service delivery capabilities in the Dallas/Fort Worth region,” said Scott Giacobbe, President of ABM Technical Solutions. “Strengthening our operations in this market continues to enhance ABM's goal of Building Value by expanding our reach and enabling us to provide comprehensive facility solutions to more clients.”