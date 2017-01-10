Contractor Magazine

Going to KBIS 2017? Things to do in Orlando (that aren’t Disney)!

Jan 10, 2017
    Grab a beer

    The Orlando Brewing Company (www.orlandobrewing.com) at 1301 Atlanta Ave. was founded eight years ago on two simple principles: first, that they would follow the German beer purity laws of 1516 (the Reinheitsgebot), and second that they would only use organic ingredients. They are currently the only U.S.D.A. certified organic brewery south of Vermont and east of Colorado. There are free tours and the taproom is open Monday through Thursday 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Fridays and Saturdays 1:00 PM to Midnight, and 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday.

    Take a tour of the wetlands

    In July 1987 the World’s first large-scale man-made wetland treatment system was completed. Sixteen hundred and fifty acres of pasture areas were converted to become the Orlando Wetlands Park. The park has more than 20 miles of roads and woodland trails leading through marshes, hardwood hammocks and along scenic lakes. Because vehicles are restricted on the park’s berm roads, visitors to the Orlando Wetlands Park walk, bicycle, or ride their own horse. Tram tours are provided by volunteers on Fridays, Saturdays, and specially designated dates.

    More than 220 different species of birds and 63 species of butterflies have been observed at this site. It is habitat for alligators, turtles, snakes, otters, white-tailed deer, bobcats and other wildlife. The park offers restroom facilities, picnic tables, a Wildlife Garden and an Education Center, all located near the entrance of the park. orlandowetlands.org

    Karaoke anyone?

    Why not be a rock star for the night? Big Daddy’s Bar (www.bigdaddysorlando.com) was voted best Karaoke bar in Central Florida nine out of the last ten years. They have live karaoke every night of the week, complete with a rotating list of KJs (Karaoke Jocks) to keep the party going (not to mention daily drink specials to get everyone in a singing mood).

    Visit the Leu Gardens

    The Harry P. Leu Gardens at 1920 North Forest Avenue is a 50-acre botanical oasis minutes from downtown Orlando. The garden tours are self-guided with maps available at the Garden House Welcome Center. The Leu House Museum, a historical home, offers 30-minute guided tours on the hour and half-hour starting at 10:00 AM  with the last tour at 3:30 PM. Plant collections include azaleas, herbs, bamboo, citrus, crape myrtle, cycad, flowering trees, magnolia, native wetlands, ornamental trees, roses and many, many more.

    Check out the Morse Museum

    Thought you had to go to New York to see the most extensive collection of Tiffany stained glass? Nope. The Morse Museum (445 North Park Avenue in Winter Park, just 15 minutes from downtown) houses the world’s most comprehensive collection of works by Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848–1933), including the artist and designer’s jewelry, pottery, paintings, art glass, leaded-glass lamps and windows; his chapel interior from the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago; and art and architectural objects from his Long Island country estate, Laurelton Hall. Hours are 9:30 AM –4:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday (Open until 8:00 pm Friday, November through April),1:00 PM –4:00 PM Sunday. The museum is closed Monday and most major holidays. Adult admission is a mere $6. www.morsemuseum.org

    Take a trip to Legoland!

    Because c’mon, The Lego Movie was awesome – and that Lego Batman movie looks like it’s going to be fantastic. www.legoland.com

The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show is once again co-locating with the International Builders Show for the fourth annual Design and Construction Week. Hundreds of companies will be exhibiting, learning programs from all segments of the industry will be offered, and a variety of special events will give attendees the opportunity to network.

But let’s face it, you can’t spend all your time at the show. Here’s a short gallery of a few things to do in Orlando – besides Disney World! – during your free time.

