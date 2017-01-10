Going to KBIS 2017? Things to do in Orlando (that aren’t Disney)!

Take a tour of the wetlands

In July 1987 the World’s first large-scale man-made wetland treatment system was completed. Sixteen hundred and fifty acres of pasture areas were converted to become the Orlando Wetlands Park. The park has more than 20 miles of roads and woodland trails leading through marshes, hardwood hammocks and along scenic lakes. Because vehicles are restricted on the park’s berm roads, visitors to the Orlando Wetlands Park walk, bicycle, or ride their own horse. Tram tours are provided by volunteers on Fridays, Saturdays, and specially designated dates.

More than 220 different species of birds and 63 species of butterflies have been observed at this site. It is habitat for alligators, turtles, snakes, otters, white-tailed deer, bobcats and other wildlife. The park offers restroom facilities, picnic tables, a Wildlife Garden and an Education Center, all located near the entrance of the park. orlandowetlands.org