Going to KBIS 2017? Things to do in Orlando (that aren’t Disney)!Jan 10, 2017
The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show is once again co-locating with the International Builders Show for the fourth annual Design and Construction Week. Hundreds of companies will be exhibiting, learning programs from all segments of the industry will be offered, and a variety of special events will give attendees the opportunity to network.
But let’s face it, you can’t spend all your time at the show. Here’s a short gallery of a few things to do in Orlando – besides Disney World! – during your free time.