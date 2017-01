Where does the water come from?!?! DXV faucets by Lixil are 3D printed. The water channels are in the web.

CONTRACTOR's Candace Roulo and John Mesenbrink with Howie Mandel at the American Standard, DXV and GROHE booth. Howie is a spokesperson for the brands and is very excited about the ActiClean toilet.

The CONTRACTOR team is on the floor at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (which is co-locating with the International Builder’s Show for the fourth year as Design and Construction Week) to see the latest and greatest innovations the industry has to offer. From dramatic new looks for the kitchen and bathroom to the latest in high-efficiency technology, this year’s show has plenty to offer.