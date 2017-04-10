Focus on sustainability and connectivity are driving the building industry
It’s only a matter of time before net zero energy building design fully converges with the Internet of Things (IoT), and, when it does, radiant systems will be central to optimizing the potential of technology and sustainability. Efficient HVAC systems, such as those that rely on radiant heating and cooling distribution, are already on the forefront of net zero design — buildings that generate as much energy annually as they consume. According to a study, Zero Net Energy ...