MEMPHIS, TENN. — American Residential Services, a privately held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, announced a partnership with Nest Labs to include the Nest Learning Thermostat as a standard component of most of its middle- and upper-tier residential HVAC system installations. ARS also will offer professional installation of Nest thermostats as an optional upgrade when performing service and preventative maintenance in previously installed systems.

“The benefits that a smart and connected home offers are very compelling,” said Luis Orbegoso, president and COO of ARS. “We are delighted to be recognized as a Nest Pro Elite partner across our network of more than 70 service centers.”

The Nest Thermostat learns the temperatures a homeowner prefers and then programs itself. Nest’s algorithms allow customers to monitor their energy history daily, in addition to receiving an easy-to-understand monthly report. It also will alert homeowners in the event it detects certain problems with the home’s HVAC system. Independent studies have shown that the Nest Thermostat saves homeowners on average 10 to 12 percent on heating and 15 percent on cooling costs.

“While Nest products are designed so that homeowners can choose to install themselves, Nest wants to make it easy for those who’d prefer to take advantage of the benefits of a pro installation,” said Gene LaNois, who heads Nest’s Professional Channel. “ARS shares our passion for enabling the thoughtful home, and we’re excited that they will be incorporating the Nest Thermostat into their installation offerings.”

The Nest Thermostat and other Nest products are available at all ARS Network branches that provide HVAC services and installations.