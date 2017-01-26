This EBook being offered by contractingbusiness.com collects content from Penton Media's entire Mechanical Systems Group.

The book is offered for free, and is ideal for use by OEMs, engineering & design/build firms, contracting firms, distributors and rep firms, as well as public utilities, commercial, industrial and institutional facility operators and educators.

Just by signing up to access the book automatically enters you to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card!

Sign up to access IoT leads to building efficiencies.