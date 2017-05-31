SAN FRANCISCO, CA — DeWalt has announced the introduction of jobsite connectivity with its effort to make building more efficient through digital solutions. Over the coming months, DeWalt will launch a fully connected system, including WiFi mesh network and, later, an Internet of Things platform, to enhance productivity, profitability, and safety on the jobsite.

After extensive research, DeWalt identified that, due to the increase in digital dependency in the construction field, there is an unmet need for reliable connectivity and asset management across the jobsite. Sharing data has become more necessary for contractors, yet limited connectivity options exist.

The company's patented WiFi mesh technology provides a solution with its ruggedized access points built to withstand the harsh and variable conditions of a construction jobsite. DeWalt WiFi enables general and trade contractors to collaborate in real-time across large-scale jobsites and to easily access critical site information such as prints, schedules, budgets and RFIs.

“DeWalt understands how vital the building and construction industries are to local and global economies,” said Tony Nicolaidis, Vice President of Marketing for Connected Systems. “Leveraging technology, our goal is to provide solutions for gathering in-depth jobsite data for better decision-making by general contractors and trade contractors, thus enhancing productivity and safety.”

The WiFi solution is the beginning and foundation of an entire end-to-end solution. DEWALT will also offer an IoT platform, enabling contractors to understand the location and utilization of assets and data on site. As an initial offering, the DeWalt Tool Connect inventory management system is one component of total asset management. This will become part of the larger digital platform providing data to inform decision-making.

“Entering the connectivity space is a great move for DeWalt and a promising opportunity for the industry. They bring a wealth of expertise to the industry as the first company to truly focus on creating a platform to support the Internet of Things. In tackling connectivity, we see huge potential and opportunity for DEWALT and the wider construction community,” said Taylor Cupp, Technologist for Mortenson Construction.

The company will soon be accepting pre-orders. Additional information is available at www.dewalt.com/jobsitewifi.