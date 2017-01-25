OTTOWA, ONTARIO, CANADA — The Continental Automated Buildings Association announced that its next Intelligent Buildings & Digital Home Forum will be held April 26-28, 2017, in Silicon Valley. This year's CABA Forum will be co-located with Intel Corp., a CABA Board Member, at its campus in Santa Clara, California.

Program information and registration for attendees is available online at: http://www.caba.org/forumand highly discounted early bird pricing and hotel rates will be in effect until March. The conference hotel will be the Biltmore Hotel & Suites, where a number of event sessions will also be held.

This year's CABA Intelligent Buildings & Digital Home Forum will bring together leading organizations involved in the integration of intelligent building systems and connected home technologies. CABA estimates that over 250 industry stakeholders will gather to discuss current trends in the intelligent and integrated buildings and connected home sectors.

CABA's Forum will be an opportunity to attend the organization's Council meetings and network with the majority of the CABA Board of Directors during the entire event. The Forum will also feature keynote speeches by Neil R. Tunmore, corporate vice president and director of corporate services at Intel Corp.; and Aglaia Kong, CTO of Corporate Networking at Google.

The event will feature exclusive track sessions that examine energy efficiency, industry education and training, wellness factors in the built environment, data analytics, the impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity on intelligent buildings, lighting in intelligent buildings, healthcare, telemedicine and aging-in-place. CABA's Forum will also feature in-depth workshops that will highlight results from recent major CABA research projects, typically worth $100,000 each.

The event will also feature facility tours, which will include some of Silicon Valley's most notable high-tech companies and buildings, like Google and Intel Corp., along with evening networking receptions with live entertainment and the potential for recreational activities in nearby wine country. The event will also feature the return of CABA's popular "Start-up Pitch Fest" sessions, which will be moderated by Paul Campbell, VP of Innovation at Schneider Electric, and Joe Jankosky, Global Sales Leader at Intel Corp., and that will highlight the business propositions of some of the industry's most cutting-edge, emerging companies.

"This year's edition of our organization's flagship event series promises to be its best," stated Ronald J. Zimmer, CABA President & CEO. "We are very excited to be in Silicon Valley, at the very heart of American innovation, to unite the best and brightest people and organizations in order to broaden knowledge and profitable relationships."

Sponsorship opportunities are now open for the event and CABA is pleased to announce that Intel Corp. is a Platinum Sponsor and that KNX Association is a Forum Sponsor. CABA members currently slated to exhibit at the Forum include EZ Meter and the Siemon Co.

CABA also acknowledged the following endorsing organizations: ALAS (Latin American Security Association), AutomatedBuildings.com, Automation Federation, BOMA Canada, Broadband Communities LLC, Canadian Printable Electronics Industry Association (CPEIA), Canadian Solar Industries Association (CanSIA), CWTA (Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association), Domotique News (Agence Connecticut.com), Electronic Systems Professional Alliance (ESPA), Emerge Alliance, ETA International, Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Council Americas, The Fiber Optic Association, HomeToys.com, Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG), Human Centric Lighting Society & Committee, KNX Today, LonMark International, MoCA (Multimedia over Coax Alliance), OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standard), OpenADR Alliance, Project Haystack, The Siemon Company, TM Forum, and Z-Wave Alliance.

For more information about attending, sponsoring or endorsing the event, please contact Sashien Godakandae, CABA's Business Development Coordinator, at 613/686-1814 x229 or godakandae@caba.org.

The Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) is a leading industry association that promotes advanced technologies in homes and buildings in North America. Additional information is available at http://www.caba.org/.