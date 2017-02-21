The Continental Automated Buildings Association is pleased to announce that it has completed its "Intelligent Buildings and the Impact of the Internet of Things" research project.

This landmark research study was a major initiative of the CABA Research Program, which offers a range of opt-in technical and advisory research services designed to provide industry stakeholders with collaborative research and R&D opportunities.

The CABA Intelligent Buildings Council, a core working council of CABA, commissioned the landmark research project to examine the impact of IoT related to intelligent buildings. The research report provides actionable data relevant to all segments of the intelligent building value chain, including, but not limited to: building owners, technology manufacturers, builders and developers, integrators and installers, service providers, insurance companies, industry associations and utility companies.

The report finds that IoT is not a specific device or technology, but is a conceptual framework, driven by the idea of embedding connectivity and intelligence in a wide range of devices.

"CABA believes that it is critical that organizations in the building and IoT value chains have a solid understanding of the current state and future direction of the building IoT market," said Ronald J. Zimmer, CABA President & CEO. "Consequently, we developed this research to provide a comprehensive examination of all the major aspects of IoT related to buildings, including the state of the market, building IoT trends, business opportunities, technical barriers and opportunities, future market direction, issues and industry recommendations. Organizations participating in this project have deemed it a success."

The report finds that IoT is not a specific device or technology, but is a conceptual framework, driven by the idea of embedding connectivity and intelligence in a wide range of devices. The report projects that by the end of 2025, there will be approximately 70 billion IoT-connected devices and that annual shipments will have reached 18 billion devices per annum.

"The 'Internet of Things' is a great tool to improve the efficiency of building automation systems and to change the dynamics for building management," said Debra Becker, at Honeywell Building Solutions. "We were happy to participate in CABA's Intelligent Buildings and the Impact of IoT landmark research study. We expect to be able to use the findings to evaluate industry direction and identify new business opportunities."

The "Intelligent Buildings and the Impact of the Internet of Things" research project was conducted by IHS Markit on behalf of CABA. IHS Markit provides information and analysis to support the decision-making process of businesses and governments in industries such as aerospace, defense and security; automotive; chemical; energy; maritime and trade; and technology.

CABA members that participated in CABA's Intelligent Buildings and the Impact of the Internet of Things research project included: Cadillac Fairview Corporation, ComEd, Current, powered by GE, CSA Group, Distech Controls Inc., An Acuity Brands company, Electric Imp, Enlighted, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Hydro-Québec, InfoComm International, Intel Corporation, JLL, Johnson Controls, KMC Controls Inc., Lucid Design Group Inc., Inc., NexGen Group, OSRAM SYLANIA Inc., Philips, Panduit Corp, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Robert Bosch LLC, Schneider Electric, Siemens Industry, Inc. and TELUS.

For more information about this research project, please see www.caba.org/research. The report will be available for purchase the report after an embargo period.