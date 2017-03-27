WASHINGTON, D.C — At their respective winter conferences, the Enhanced Service Groups of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association — Quality Service Contractors, Union-Affiliated Contractors and Construction Contractors’ Alliance — offered their members opportunities to share best practices with fellow contractors and learn the latest approaches and technologies from expert speakers.

QSC Power Meeting

In February, QSC took its Power Meeting to Anaheim, Calif., where contractors in the service and repair industry got a mix of education and networking opportunities — as well as exclusive coaching sessions — to help them confront their toughest business challenges, improve operations and grow their profits.

For example, Phil Gwoke of BridgeWorks gave insights on how to communicate across generations — from traditionalists to millennials — each group bringing a unique set of attitudes, values and work styles. Attendees learned how to approach the talent gap, how to retain the generations they need most, and how to convert this form of diversity from an obstacle into an opportunity. During the annual election, Lawrence Snow, Valley Plumbing & Drain Cleaning of Sandy, Utah, was elected chair of the QSC Board of Trustees; he replaces Jeff Kuhn, S & K Pump and Plumbing of Brookfield, Wis.

UAC Unity Meeting

Addressing the hottest topics among signatory contractors, UAC’s Unity Meeting in Las Vegas, Feb. 27-March 1, proved the benefit of cultivating strong working relationships among the industry’s labor and business leaders. Attendees tuned into powerful sessions on innovative and integrated technology for planning, design and construction of buildings; the “how’s and why’s” of market share studies; legal tips for UAC contractors; service contracting management and growth; and UA National Agreements.

In a special address to the group, UA General President Mark McManus talked of the value of expanding partnerships with signatory contractors, growing apprentice programs and bringing more diversity into the UA. The UAC Trustees continue their terms, with Tom Gent, France Mechanical Corp. of Edwardsville, Ill., as chair. A list of the current board is available here.

CCA meeting

Members in new construction convened in Park City, Utah, in early March for a packed program on business solutions, a contractor spotlight, commercial and residential breakout sessions, and valuable roundtable discussions where attendees shared challenges and best practices in the new construction arena. Of note, economist Dr. Alan Beaulieu of ITR Economics delivered an insightful short and long-term economic forecast, applying the forecast to how it would directly affect CCA members’ businesses.

At the CCA Membership Meeting, Matt Erickson of C.J. Erickson Plumbing Co., Chicago, was elected chair; he replaces Rob Kreutzer, Tatro Plumbing of Ulysses, Kan. View the current CCA Board of Trustees here.

Membership in QSC, UAC and CCA is available to PHCC members only; for more information, email membership@naphcc.org.