ARLINGTON, VA — North American Technician Excellence (NATE) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a #CelebrateWithNATE campaign.

A special anniversary page, www.natex.org/celebratewithnate lists activities of campaign, to include:

A 20 percent discount on all items, including training materials, apparel, hats, chevrons, patches, decals and accessories at the NATE online store at www.store.natex.org for during February (in honor of NATE’s founding in 1997) with special promo code NATE20

The first ever National NATE Testing Week, March 6-11, 2017, to help interested test-takers schedule testing with participating approved NATE Testing Organizations

A special commemorative issue of the NATE Magazine

Special anniversary booth giveaways at industry events



“For the past 20 years, NATE has been committed to elevating the industry by certifying the finest professionals in HVACR,” said John Lanier, NATE COO. The key to NATE’s longevity is that it was created and supported by the entire HVACR industry, for the benefit NATE certification provides throughout the value chain. So we are thrilled to invite all of the industry to #CelebrateWithNATE our progress over these two decades, as we work to continue to support the industry for decades more to come.”



Stakeholders throughout the HVACR value chain benefit from NATE certification:



Technicians who have earned NATE certification are preferred among consumers, require fewer callbacks, and generate more income for their employers, thus earning higher wages on average and demonstrating greater value to employers than non-certified technicians.

Contractors prefer NATE-certified technicians because they remain in the industry longer, know how to do the job right the first time and are more productive than non-certified technicians.

Manufacturers and distributors know that NATE certification encourages proper installation and service, which means fewer warranty returns and, ultimately, a better bottom line.

Educators and trainers benefit from NATE certification's uniform testing standard.

Utilities appreciate NATE certification's focus on correctly installing and servicing sophisticated HVACR equipment, which saves energy and money when operating at peak efficiency.

Consumers look for NATE certification because they are seeking knowledgeable, well-trained and highly experienced technician who will service their home heating or cooling systems.



An ever-increasing number of industry professionals recognize the value of NATE certification and today, nearly 34,000 technicians throughout North America hold at least one active NATE certification.