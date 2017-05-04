BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Viega LLC announced Mark Brodie as its new director of marketing. Prior to joining Viega, he was the owner and founder of Studio 27, a full-service commercial and advertising photography studio. Brodie also worked as a contract director of marketing for Armor Tool and Magswitch Technology.

In this position, Brodie is responsible for directing and managing Viega’s marketing department, including strategic marketing research, planning and implementation, marketing financial tracking, and support of corporate research, marketing and brand initiatives. He is also involved in developing and implementing creative visuals for brand strategies and communications.

“Mark has spent more than 25 years developing creating effective visuals, developing brand strategies and managing all aspects necessary to running a successful marketing department,” said Sean Debnath, Viega’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Brodie received a bachelor’s degree in still photography and commercial photography from the Brooks Institute of Photography.