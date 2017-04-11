CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions earned the 2017 Excellence in Safety Performance & Records Award from Providence Business News, Rhode Island’s statewide business weekly. The safety award is part of PBN’s annual Manufacturing Awards, which recognize local manufacturers for excellence in a dozen categories ranging from supply chain to lean manufacturing excellence.

The awards were presented at a networking dinner and awards ceremony held March 30. Safety & Environmental Director David Grof accepted the award for Taco.

Taco Comfort Solutions maintains an active safety program at its facilities in Cranston, R.I., and Fall River, Mass. The Fall River facility, which has been recognized by OSHA for its safety record, is a heavy metal fabrication shop where Taco manufactures heat exchangers and expansion tanks in a range of sizes, with much of the work being custom in nature.

The facility, headed by Taco Vice President for Operations Anthony DeMoura, processes more than 4 million lb. of steel annually, yet achieved more than nine years without a single day lost as a result of a work-related injury — equating to 1,467,751 hours of injury-free work.

In addition, Taco Comfort Solutions’ Cranston and Fall River facilities earned OSHA Consultation SHARP (Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program) certifications.